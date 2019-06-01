Oil spill: WASCO ‘deeply disturbed by mischievous actions of individual/company’

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) –– The management of the Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) remains deeply disturbed by the careless and mischievous actions of an individual or company, who is believed to have deposited an oil-based substance in the sludge pit at the Beausejour Treatment Facility in Gros Islet, resulting in the fish kill which surfaced on Monday, May 26, 2019.

A probe is also underway to identify the trucker or company responsible for depositing the contaminant into the sludge pit and to hold them fully liable.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police or WASCO’s corporate Offices at 457-3950 or 482-0185.



Stringent measures have been reinforced to ensure the proper monitoring and surveillance of the facility. This is in an effort to ensure that those who utilize the sewerage facility adhere to the strictest safety regulations at all times and to ensure that such a situation never occurs.

In addition, the management of WASCO understand the severe implications of any oil spill and is taking full responsibility for the clean-up process.

WASCO continues to work with the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) as well as the Oil Spill Committee to speedily remedy the situation.

