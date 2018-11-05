Officials: Kimberly De Leon sustained only one gunshot wound, according to post-mortem

(SNO) — Around the time Kimberly De Leon was murdered on October 29, 2018, residents of The Morne, Castries, reported to the media of hearing seven to 10 gunshots.

De Leon, a mother of two, was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on that date.

However, a post-mortem has concluded that she sustained only one gunshot wound, and that was a fatal one to the head. That’s according to information from official law enforcement sources.

The post mortem was conducted last Friday, reportedly by a new pathologist, according to reliable sources.

De Leon’s husband, a senior police officer, has been fingered as a “person of interest” by the police due to prior domestic dispute reports involving the couple.

However, he is yet to be officially arrested or named a main suspect. He has proceeded on a 100-day vacation leave, police said.

De Leon, who worked as an accountant in the Ministry of Education, was 42 years old.