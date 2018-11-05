Don't Miss
Officials: Kimberly De Leon sustained only one gunshot wound, according to post-mortem

By SNO Staff
November 5, 2018

Kimberly De Leon (left) was shot to death and her husband a cop (right) is fingered by police as a “person of interest” but he has not been arrested or charged.

(SNO) — Around the time Kimberly De Leon was murdered on October 29, 2018, residents of The Morne, Castries, reported to the media of hearing seven to 10 gunshots.

De Leon, a mother of two, was reportedly found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the scene around 10:30 p.m. on that date.

However, a post-mortem has concluded that she sustained only one gunshot wound, and that was a fatal one to the head. That’s according to information from official law enforcement sources.

The post mortem was conducted last Friday, reportedly by a new pathologist, according to reliable sources.

De Leon’s husband, a senior police officer, has been fingered as a “person of interest” by the police due to prior domestic dispute reports involving the couple.

However, he is yet to be officially arrested or named a main suspect. He has proceeded on a 100-day vacation leave, police said.

De Leon, who worked as an accountant in the Ministry of Education, was 42 years old.

10 comments

  2. King
    November 5, 2018 at 10:48 PM

    All now so if was my sister you out i making time for you!!

  4. humble
    November 5, 2018 at 9:29 PM

    Lord have mercy on your soul.......?....sir.

  6. tony
    November 5, 2018 at 8:30 PM

    I see some police here commenting under pseudonyms papishowing serious comments. Smfh

  8. Anonymous
    November 5, 2018 at 7:50 PM

    yet to be arrested??? what forkery is dat??? who are the marjees in the police force letting a murderer walk free??

  10. Caribbean Goddess
    November 5, 2018 at 7:47 PM

    I need to really understand this statement, is it that the young lady sustained multiple gunshot wounds but only one gunshot wound out of all was responsible for her death? or was it that she was only shot once, and that particular gunshot wound was responsible for her death?

    • Bestie
      November 5, 2018 at 7:55 PM

      borjai! when I read comments I really feel sorry for lucians lol. the report was clear. cant read or you blind? lmao

    • lmao
      November 5, 2018 at 7:55 PM

      obviously you can't read!

    • MKaks
      November 5, 2018 at 9:54 PM

      Like seriously my friend the first line of paragraph 3 cannot be any clearer than it is. The results of the post- mortem dispels all the inaccurate information reported in the press about the number of gun shots the victim sustained.

  12. jo
    November 5, 2018 at 7:32 PM

    wow multiple gunshot to one shot and 100 days on leave. st.lucian tax payers paying for. 100 day on leave wow!!!!!!!not even MP`s in England can take leave like that.

