Official opening of Binational Bridge of Brotherhood on the border of El Salvador and Guatemala

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Monday 4th September, 2018, the President of the Republic of El Salvador, Sánchez Cerén, along with other government officials from El Salvador and Mexico, joined in a special ceremony for the official opening of the Binational Bridge of Brotherhood, located on the border of El Salvador and Guatemala.

The new bridge was constructed at a cost of $10.8 million EC with finances provided by the Government of Mexico through the Infrastructure Fund for Mesoamerican and Caribbean Countries (Yucatan Fund) and with the collaboration of the Central American Bank of Economic Integration.

This infrastructure project is expected to directly benefit approximately 350,000 Salvadorian and Guatemalan nationals, including through a reduction in transportation costs and time, facilitating the exchange of goods, and boosting exports and imports. According to the Salvadorian authorities, this border crossing plays a key role in trade and integration of the region. The Minister of Public Works, Eliú Ayala, described the new work as majestic and said that now Salvadorians and Guatemalans “are more and better connected, with infrastructure that is secure, modern, armoured against climate change, and earthquake-resistant, among other positive characteristics.”

This bridge is part of the larger efforts by Mexico to increase the connectivity and partake in the shared regional development of Central America and the Caribbean through the Yucatan Fund. Other projects financed by the Fund include the Parliament of Grenada, the Dennery North water system in Saint Lucia, and the Mexico-Saint Vincent Friendship Bridge and embankment in the Cumberland River, as well as other projects in Belize, Costa Rica, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Nicaragua and Panama.