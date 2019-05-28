Official launch of Mas In The South (Vieux-Fort Carnival) coming up!

Share This On:

Pin +1 11 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Vieux-Fort Carnival Committee has slated the official launch of Mas In The South for Saturday, June 1, 2019 commencing at 8 p.m. on the Vieux-Fort Square.

This launch will be in the form of a grand open-air show held under the theme “Nou Tout En Sa”. The objective of this activity is to sensitize the public on the events which constitute the 2019 Vieux-Fort carnival season. Also the official launch is aimed at awakening the carnival spirit and vibes in its revelers and non-revelers.

During this much anticipated launch, persons will be entertained by premium quality artists inclusive of Tropix Band, Vye Twizeen Boys and calypsonians from the South Calypso Tents. Additionally, there will be a performance by reigning Groovy Soca King, Arthur Allain.

Very importantly, the five intelligent and talented contestants who will be vying for title of Miss Mas In The South will be making their first appearance in Vieux-Fort.

Vieux-Fort carnival bands will also be in attendance to display their very affordable and creative costumes.

In light of the aforementioned, the Vieux-Fort Carnival Committee invites everyone to attend the launch of Mas In The South which is a free event. Other events for the Vieux-Fort carnival season include:

Miss Mas In The South Pageant – 22nd June, 2019 at Independence Square

Kiddies Carnival – 23rd June, 2019 – Vieux-Fort Circuit

Burning Flames Show – 29th June, 2019 at Philip Marcellin Grounds

Jouvert (Paint, Powder and Form Fete) – 6th July, 2019 at the Phoenix Night Club

Parade of the Bands – 7th and 8th July, 2019 – Vieux-Fort Circuit.

As such, individuals are encouraged to be a part of the Vieux-Fort carnival season by participating in the various events and stay tuned for more details as the events get closer.

( 0 ) ( 0 )