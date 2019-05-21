Official from OPIC, U.S. government’s ‘development finance institution,’ to visit St. Lucia

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer David Bohigian will travel to St. Lucia on Wednesday, May 22.

Mr. Bohigian is leading a high-level OPIC delegation to the Caribbean to explore investment opportunities in energy and other critical sectors as well as strengthen relationships with countries that are key partners in fostering stability and security in the Western Hemisphere.

While in the region, the delegation will meet with senior government officials and business leaders.

At a meeting in March with Caribbean leaders to discuss trade, energy investment, and security concerns, President Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with its partners in the region to foster economic growth, counter predatory investment practices, and strengthen security cooperation.

( 0 ) ( 0 )