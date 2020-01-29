Official dates for Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival 2020 released

Share This On:

Pin 3 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA), organizers of the World Creole Music Festival, the region’s greatest indigenous music festival, announces the official date for the 2020 edition of the festival, for October 23rd, 24th and 25th , 2020, at its usual venue at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, Dominica’s capital.

The 22nd edition of the Festival will be held one week earlier, to accommodate preparations for celebrating the country’s 42nd anniversary of Independence on November 3, 2020. This year, Festival patrons will have the opportunity to kick off Creole Week on the weekend prior to Creole Day and enjoy the various Creole celebrations in the week after the Festival.

The WCMF which is part of the wider celebrations for Dominica’s annual independence anniversary, and is preceded by a variety of cultural events, competition and fringe musical events, has become well known for attracting some of the region’s major acts in the creole musical genres like Cadence-lypso and Bouyon from Dominica, Zouk from the French Antilles, Compas from Haiti, as well as other genres with Caribbean and African roots, like Reggae and Dancehall from Jamaica, Soca and Calypso from Trinidad and other Caribbean islands and Afro-beat from the African continent.

As a result of the growing popularity of the festival and the demand for flights, accommodation and tickets for the festival period, visitors are especially encouraged to make early reservation for flights into the destination and for hotel rooms.

For information on hotel rates and other festival information please visit the DDA festival website at www.dominicafestivals.com

For more information on Dominica, contact Discover Dominica Authority at 767 448 2045. Or, visit Dominica’s official website: www.DiscoverDominica.com, follow Dominica on Twitter and Facebook and take a look at our videos on YouTube.

( 0 ) ( 0 )