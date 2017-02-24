Office of the PM denounces “Independence Day” Facebook message

PRESS RELEASE – The Office of the Prime Minister states categorically that a recent post to the facebook platform on Independence Day attributed to the Honourable Prime Minister Allen M. Chastanet was not approved by the Office of the Prime Minister.
The public is asked to note that the Government of Saint Lucia’s Official statement for Independence Day, February 22nd 2017, was delivered on behalf of the Government by Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment Honourable Lenard Montoute at Wednesday’s Independence Youth Rally at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium.
During the period of Independence the Prime Minister delivered three statements which included a recorded Independence message to the Diaspora, an address to the audience at the Independence Ball and a brief impromptu introduction of the Minister designated officially to give the Government’s Independence Message Minister Montoute at the Youth Rally.
The Communications Unit of the Office of the Prime Minister wishes to make it clear that as soon as we became aware of the reported facebook post we immediately removed it from circulation. The only persons authorized to approve postings on the page is the Prime Minister himself and the Senior Communications Officer for the Government.
Since this Government assumed office it appears that there were still individuals who had access to the Prime Minister’s facebook page who made the posting without authorization. This has since been addressed internally and we assure the public this situation will not happen again and we will do all within our power to maintain the integrity of our official social media platforms.
Despite not authorizing the mentioned facebook post we apologize for any misunderstandings or misconceptions it may have created.
