Office of the Mayor extends condolences to Mayor Peterson D. Francis on the passing of his mother

By Office of the Mayor
December 19, 2017
(PRESS RELEASE) – It is with profound sadness that we heard of the passing of the beloved mother of His Worship Mayor Peterson D. Francis.

Mrs. Marie Louvisca Francis, 84, passed away on Sunday December 17, 2017 at the Victoria Hospital.

Mrs. Francis will be remembered as a humble individual. She was a supporter and guest at most of the functions hosted by the Office of the Mayor.

She was also a dedicated matron, mother, wife, grandmother and a proud resident of Castries central.

The Castries Constituency Council and employees within the Office of the Mayor extends our heartfelt sympathies to the immediate family, close relatives and friends.

At this time of mourning our hearts and prayers are with you and your family.

May her soul rest in peace.

