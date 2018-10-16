Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – SLUDTERA would like to inform interested and eligible persons in St. Lucia and in other countries the UK Department for International Development (DFID) is offering Commonwealth PhD Scholarships (for low and middle income countries) to enable talented and motivated individuals to gain the knowledge and skills required for sustainable development, and are aimed at those who could not otherwise afford to study in the UK.

These scholarships are offered under six themes:

-Science and technology for development

-Strengthening health systems and capacity

-Promoting global prosperity

-Strengthening global peace, security and governance

-Strengthening resilience and response to crises

-Access, inclusion and opportunity

Eligibility

-To apply for these scholarships, you must:

-Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country, or be a British Protected Person

-Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country

-Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September/October 2019

-By October 2019, hold a first degree of at least upper second class (2:1) honours standard, or a second class degree and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a Master’s degree)

-NOT be registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, at a UK university before September/October 2019

-NOT have commenced and be currently registered for a PhD, or an MPhil leading to a PhD, in your home country or elsewhere

-Be unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship

The CSC aims to identify talented individuals who have the potential to make change. We are committed to a policy of equal opportunity and non-discrimination, and encourage applications from a diverse range of candidates. For further information on the support available to candidates with a disability, see the CSC disability support statement.

The CSC is committed to administering and managing its scholarships and fellowships in a fair and transparent manner. For further information, see the CSC anti-fraud policy and the DFID guidance on reporting fraud.

Eligible Commonwealth countries

Antigua and Barbuda

Bangladesh

Belize

Botswana

Cameroon

Dominica

Eswatini

Fiji

The Gambia

Ghana

Grenada

Guyana

India

Jamaica

Kenya

Kiribati

Lesotho

Malawi

Malaysia

Mauritius

Montserrat

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nigeria

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Rwanda

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

South Africa

Sri Lanka

St Helena

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Tonga

Tuvalu

Uganda

Vanuatu

Zambia

How to apply

You must apply to one of the following nominating bodies in the first instance – the CSC does not accept direct applications for these scholarships:

-National nominating agencies – this is the main route of application

-Selected universities/university bodies, which can nominate their own academic staff

-Selected non-governmental organisations and charitable bodies

All applications must be made through one of these nominating bodies. Each nominating body is responsible for its own selection process and may have additional eligibility criteria. You must check with your nominating body for their specific advice and rules for applying, their own eligibility criteria, and their own closing date for applications.

You must make your application using the CSC’s online application system, in addition to any other application that you are required to complete by your nominating body. The CSC will not accept any applications that are not submitted via the online application system.

All applications must be submitted by 16:00 (GMT) on 19 December 2018 at the latest.

You are advised to complete and submit your application as soon as possible, as the online application system will be very busy in the days leading up to the application deadline.

Your application must include the following supporting documentation, by 16:00 (GMT) on 4 January 2019 in order for your application to be eligible for consideration:

-Proof of citizenship or refugee status – uploaded to the online application system

-Full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications (with certified translations if not in English) – uploaded to the online application system

-References from at least two individuals – submitted directly by the referees to the online application system (referees will be sent an email request)

-Supporting statement from a proposed supervisor in the UK from at least one of the institutions named on your application form – submitted directly by your proposed supervisor to the online application system (supervisors will be sent an email request).

The CSC will not accept supporting documentation submitted by nominating agencies or outside the online application system.

Supporting documentation uploaded to the online application system must be uploaded as files which are no more than 5 MB in size and must be in one of the following formats: PDF, .doc, .docx, .odt, .jpg, .jpeg . Files submitted in any other format (including Zip files and PDF Portfolios) will NOT be accepted.

Please note that the CSC does not charge candidates to apply for any of its scholarships or fellowships through its online application system and it does not charge organisations to nominate candidates.

Choosing a university/course

You may find the following resources useful when researching your choices of institution and course of study in the UK:

Study UK – British Council website, with guidance for international students and a course and institution search

Postgrad.com – information for postgraduate students, with a course search

Prospects – information on postgraduate study in the UK

Research Excellent Framework 2014 results – results of a system for assessing the quality of research in UK higher education institutions

UCAS Postgraduate – guidance on how to find and apply for a postgraduate course

Unistats – the official website for comparing UK higher education course data

UKCISA (UK Council for International Student Affairs) – advice for international students on choosing a course of study

The CSC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Any questions?

All enquiries about these scholarships should be directed to your nominating body.

If you have a technical query regarding the online application system please contact: [email protected]

General enquiries about applying for Commonwealth Scholarships or Fellowships sent to this email address will not be answered; please use the Contact us form instead.

For more information about this opportunity visit the official page.