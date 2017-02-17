OECS seeking young entrepreneurs

PRESS RELEASE – The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), is seeking to identify 30 young entrepreneurs making strides in their respective business endeavours, through its 30 Under 30 in Entrepreneurship initiative.
Thirty young entrepreneurs under the age of 30 will be recognized as examples of youth success in entrepreneurship. They will be accepted as a cohort for business support by the OECS Competitive Business Unit; receive mentorship to aid their professional and business development; receive technical assistance; and be assisted in sourcing markets and financial assistance.
Entrepreneurs can be from any discipline or industry, including but not limited to, Art and Fashion Design, Business, Technology, Agriculture, Sustainable Development, Social Development, and Entertainment. All entrepreneurs despite business size, years of operation, and business industry will be considered. Entrepreneurs must be 30 years old or younger at the time of nomination, and be a citizen or resident of an OECS Member State.
Through its Youth Empowerment Strategy (YES), the OECS Commission opened nominations for its 30 Under 30 in Entrepreneurship initiative in November of 2016. While nominations have been pouring-in, the OECS has decided to reopen the process with the goal of having nominations be more representative of the region by encouraging nominations from Antigua, Dominica, St. Kitts, BVI, Montserrat and Martinique. Nominations for the OECS 30 Under 30 are open till March 15, 2017. Self nominations are also welcomed. Individuals can be nominated Here
stupid. what is the government and oecs doing to build entrepreneurs? you cant just go and find them when you and the govt have done nothing to build them! but again this is not surprising coming from the lofty degrees of no use except to get cushy govt jobs
Our education system has a serious deficit. We are still educating to get scholarships and return home to wave degrees in expectation of secure government jobs depending on party in power.
Those who cannot measure up are regarded as losers and FAILURES.
Our wicked politicians are happy to comfort them empty slogans and promises of jobs. Then they turn around give them S.T.E.P. When will all this nonsense stop? I am tired of all this crap. What about you?