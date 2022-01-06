 

BREAKING NEWS

17 hours agoOECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

1 day agoSaint Lucia Enters 2022 with COVID-19 Chair Hanging-on To High Hopes Despite a 5th Wave

2 days agoThe VOICE Calls On PM To Take Stronger Actions Against COVID In 2022, ‘In The People’s Interest’

2 days agoGordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the passing of a giant — one year after

3 days agoFor Whom the Bells Toll in Barbados!

 

NewsOECS Hovering with Hope as Member-states Cop Top 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards!

St. Lucia News OnlineJanuary 7, 20223755 min
Bay Gardens Resort, St Lucia

Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member-states have started 2022 brimming with confidence after winning several categories of the coveted annual Caribbean Travel Awards 2022.

“Defying the challenges of a global pandemic that dealt a devastating blow to the main revenue-generating industry for Eastern Caribbean countries,” says a statement from the OECS Secretariat, “member-states have had to strategically pivot” their tourism operations “to manoeuver a myriad of challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Thanks to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the statement adds, member-states were challenged by “a complete shutdown of the tourism sector, lockdowns, phased-reopenings, strict entry restrictions, limited airlift, and staff shortages are among some of the daunting obstacles for the tourism industry.” 

OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules congratulated the winners, noting that “Once again, the OECS countries have demonstrated their ingenuity and commitment to excellence.”

He says, “The succession of wins by stakeholders across the spectrum of OECS our Member-States is clear testimony to the resilience, the fortitude of our tourism sector, and the quality of its leadership.” 

He adds, “The range of the awards spans national policy, private sector management, and an impressive range of hospitality services.” 

Dr. Jules posits that “While our industry still has some way to go before we can recoup our losses, we are encouraged by the drive, standards, and cooperation of our tourism industry partners.” 

He says the OECS also “looks forward to building on our successes for the upcoming year as we continue to move to a more sustainable tourism framework.”

Meanwhile, the following are the OECS winners of the 2022 Caribbean Travel Awards:

Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year: Lindsay FP Grant, St Kitts and Nevis

Culinary Destination of the Year: Grenada

Caribbean Airport of the Year: VC Bird International AirportAntigua

Caribbean Hotelier of the Year: Sanovnik Destang, Bay Gardens Resorts Saint Lucia 

Small Hotel of the Year: Anegada Beach Club, British Virgin Islands 

Caribbean All-Inclusive of the Year: Hammock Cove, Antigua

Wellness Hotel of the Year: Zemi Beach House. Anguilla

Post Views: 375

St. Lucia News Online

previous
Saint Lucia Enters 2022 with COVID-19 Chair Hanging-on To High Hopes Despite a 5th Wave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

Saint Lucia Enters 2022 with COVID-19 Chair Hanging-on To High Hopes Despite a 5th Wave

Saint Lucia Enters 2022 with COVID-19 Chair Hanging-on To High Hopes Despite a 5th Wave

1 day ago
7 min 884
St. Lucia News Online
The VOICE Calls On PM To Take Stronger Actions Against COVID In 2022, ‘In The People’s Interest’

The VOICE Calls On PM To Take Stronger Actions Against COVID In 2022, ‘In The People’s Interest’

2 days ago 1
4 min 789
St. Lucia News Online
Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the passing of a giant — one year after

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart, the passing of a giant — one year after

2 days ago
5 min 743
St. Lucia News Online
Saint Lucia News Online is an iconic design and visual news brand encompassing a venerated magazine, a website, one of the most well-respected online magazine petitions in the industry. Founded in 2017, Magazine seeks to build a dialogue about community by detailing the intersections of culture and society. Magazine focuses on a broad stroke of visual culture today, covering everything.

Featured Tags

Categories

Ads

St. Lucia News Online, 2021 © All Rights Reserved.