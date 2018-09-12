Don't Miss
OECS Director General extends condolences on passing of former Chief Minister of Montserrat Bertrand Osborne

By OECS
September 12, 2018
Bertrand Osborne

(PRESS RELEASE) — The OECS conveys sincere condolences to the Government and people of Montserrat on the passing of Bertrand Osborne, former Chief Minister.

Mr Bertrand Osborne served as Chief Minister of Montserrat from November 1996 to August 1997 during the volcanic crisis and was a member of the Montserrat Legislative Council for 14 years.

He was also honoured with the National Order of Distinction award in 2014.

“We have lost a leader, an oustanding man whose contribution to the development of Montserrat and by extension the OECS region is invaluable. We mourn this loss with the nation of Montserrat and extend our deepest sympathies to his family,” Director General of the OECS Commission Dr. Didacus Jules stated.

