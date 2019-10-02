OECS director general expresses “mixed emotions” on Botham Jean trial verdict

Share This On:

Below is a statement from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) on the Botham Jean trial verdict

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 — Roughly one year since our Caribbean community was shaken by the devastating news of the untimely and seemingly senseless murder of Saint Lucian national Botham Shem Jean, the state of Texas has delivered some degree of justice to Botham’s family.

Amber Guyger, a former officer of the Dallas City Police, who shot and killed 26-year-old Botham Jean while in the comfort of his own home, was found guilty of murder on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, and sentenced to 10 years in prison today, Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

Speaking from the headquarters of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) in Saint Lucia on Tuesday, OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules expressed mixed emotions surrounding the verdict.

“The tragedy of Botham’s death struck the core of our community, not only in Saint Lucia but throughout our region and in the Diaspora.”

“While we acknowledge this sliver of justice that was served today, we continue to mourn with Botham’s family the loss of a promising son of our soil,” Dr. Jules commented.

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and then Chairman of the OECS, Dr. the Hon. Ralph Gonsalves, called on the authorities in the state of Texas and elsewhere in the United States of America to work to ensure that justice prevails.

“We wish to make it clear that our small size or perceived ranking in global affairs should not lead to false assumptions or conclusions about the strength of our resolve and determination in the fight for justice,” Prime Minister Gonsalves asserted.

The governments and people of our region, within the OECS and beyond, continue to stand in firm solidarity with Botham Shem Jean’s family as they continue on their quest for healing and closure.

