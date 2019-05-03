OECS benefits from agricultural workers programme

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(GIS) — Over the past five years, a total of 3,623 workers from six OECS member states have participated in the Canadian Seasonal Agricultural Workers Programme (SAWP).

The statistic points to the significant contribution made by the SAWP to the alleviation of unemployment in the OECS, and was highlighted at the recent accreditation of Canada’s High Commissioner, Her Excellency Marie Legault to the OECS.

To date, 37 percent of workers have come from St Vincent and the Grenadines; 33 percent from Saint Lucia; 17 percent from Dominica; 10 percent from Grenada; three percent from St. Kitts and Nevis and less than one percent from Montserrat.

Director General of the OECS, Dr Didacus Jules, informed that a meeting of OECS Labour Ministers will be convened to discuss expanding employment opportunities for more workers across member states. Dr Jules also expressed deep appreciation to Canada for its scholarship programs, and the placement of Canadian development volunteers throughout the islands.

( 0 ) ( 0 )