Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Odlum-Smith sixth, 38th overall in YOG 100 free

By Terry Finisterre
October 11, 2018

 Share This On:

Share1
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s Jayhan Odlum-Smith finished sixth in his heat of the boys 100m Freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (11 Oct).

Competing in Heat 2, Jayhan tapped in at 54.99 seconds, 0.65 seconds behind Grenada’s Delron Felix, 3.28 seconds behind the heat winner, Dusan Babic of Serbia.

although Jayhan improved on his seed time of 55.01 seconds, he was well off the 15-17 national age group record of 53.51 set by Joshua Runako Daniel in 2013.

(1)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.