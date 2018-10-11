Odlum-Smith sixth, 38th overall in YOG 100 free

(SNO) – Saint Lucia’s Jayhan Odlum-Smith finished sixth in his heat of the boys 100m Freestyle at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Thursday (11 Oct).

Competing in Heat 2, Jayhan tapped in at 54.99 seconds, 0.65 seconds behind Grenada’s Delron Felix, 3.28 seconds behind the heat winner, Dusan Babic of Serbia.

although Jayhan improved on his seed time of 55.01 seconds, he was well off the 15-17 national age group record of 53.51 set by Joshua Runako Daniel in 2013.