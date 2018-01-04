Odebrecht confesses to financing parties of the Venezuelan right

(AVN) – On November 9, 2017, the Brazilian businessman, Marcelo Odebrecht, charged with corruption, confessed before Peruvian prosecutors, that he had financed the political campaigns of: some parties of the Venezuelan opposition; the current president of Peru, Pedro Pablo Kuczynski; and also the Peruvian opposition.

He specified that his plan was to finance the opposition sectors throughout Latin America. “Our intention was to support a large number of opposition candidates, knowing well that they would not be elected. We supported them in some way, because the Opposition can create problems as well. One way to create a network is to support…” Odebrecht expressed in his statement.

In a report published in January 2017 by The Wall Street Journal, the Governor of the State of Miranda, Henrique Capriles, is said to have made direct contracts with the Odebrecht Company.