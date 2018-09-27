Obstruction within the Barre D’isle area
By GIS
September 27, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE) — A large tree has fallen in the Barre D’isle area. The blockage is located at the first major corner after leaving Ravine Poisson. The tree is occupying most of the road.
Additionally, other trees have fallen along the stretch causing major obstructions along the width of the road.
Drivers are asked to proceed with extreme caution.
