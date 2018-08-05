Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Obituary: Former Saint Lucia resident Peter Allen Bagshaw

Provided by family
August 5, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

Peter Allen Bagshaw

Peter Allen Bagshaw, 83, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Mr. Bagshaw (former US Marine Corps veteran) was born June 13, 1935, in New York, New York and was the only child of Sydney and Brita Bagshaw (deceased) and the former husband of Alice Bagshaw (née O’Riley).

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sherry (nee Ulerie) of 33 years as well as his children Ingrid, Christian, Jason, Morgan and Colin.

He was the father-in-law of Samuel Chang and Dr. Francis Luk. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 7 grandchildren.

He will also be remembered in the graphic design industry where he successfully contributed to building the Bagshaw brand designs in both the islands of St. Lucia (his adopted home with his parents) and later in Barbados where he resided for a number of years.

CLICK HERE FOR A DETAILED STORY ON MR. BAGSHAW’S LIFE BY VETERAN JOURNALIST MICAH GEORGE

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.