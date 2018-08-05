Obituary: Former Saint Lucia resident Peter Allen Bagshaw

Peter Allen Bagshaw, 83, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2018 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Mr. Bagshaw (former US Marine Corps veteran) was born June 13, 1935, in New York, New York and was the only child of Sydney and Brita Bagshaw (deceased) and the former husband of Alice Bagshaw (née O’Riley).

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Sherry (nee Ulerie) of 33 years as well as his children Ingrid, Christian, Jason, Morgan and Colin.

He was the father-in-law of Samuel Chang and Dr. Francis Luk. He will also be lovingly remembered by his 7 grandchildren.

He will also be remembered in the graphic design industry where he successfully contributed to building the Bagshaw brand designs in both the islands of St. Lucia (his adopted home with his parents) and later in Barbados where he resided for a number of years.

