OAS-SEDI-PAEC scholarship opportunities to study in Brazil – Call for applications 2018

By OAS Saint Lucia
July 26, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On behalf of the Department of Human Development, Education and Employment of the Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI-DHDEE), we are pleased to inform you that through the OAS Partnerships Program for Education and Training (PAEC) – [Brazil Scholarships PAEC OAS-GCUB 2018], Coimbra Group of Brazilian Universities (GCUB) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), are offering scholarships for on-site studies in Brazil for the following programs:

· Master’s degrees
· Doctoral degrees

The programs will be for a period of two (2) years for Master’s and four (4) years for Doctoral degrees. Detailed information is published on our OAS website http://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/brazil.asp.

General questions about the application process, requirements, and important dates should be directed to the email [email protected] from June 21, 2018 until the closing of the call, July 30, 2018, during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm in Washington, DC, USA. For more information on the coordination of the program, please contact Ms. Lorine M. Durski at [email protected] or telephone (202)370-4916.

