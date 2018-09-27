O.J. Simpson fears Bill Cosby will be in danger in prison

(HUFFINGTON POST) – Ex-con O.J. Simpson said he fears for Bill Cosby’s safety in prison.

“I’m sure there will be guys protecting him, but they’re gonna have to put him in protective custody because it takes one nut, ya know?” the notorious former football star told TMZ in a story posted Wednesday. (Watch the clip below.)

Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Dozens of women have alleged they were victimized by the comedian.

Simpson speaks from experience. He did nine years for kidnapping and armed robbery. He was acquitted of murder charges in the killing of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Cosby’s status as a predator puts him in danger, Simpson added.

“The problem is the nature of the crime,” Simpson said. “Rape is frowned upon in prison.”

But Simpson, 71, said he believes Cosby, 81, should be serving his time in a more convenient location.

“With his health and his age and the nature of the crime, there’s not a warden in this country wants the responsibility of a Bill Cosby,” Simpson said. “I think they should let him do his time under house arrest.”