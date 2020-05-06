NYC preparing to furlough or lay off essential workers, de Blasio says

Share This On:

(NEW YORK POST) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday he’ll have to start furloughing or laying off essential municipal employees if the city doesn’t receive federal stimulus funds to fill budget gaps caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now what I’m staring down the barrel of, and cities and states all over the country, people are either acting on furloughs and layoffs or preparing for furloughs or layoffs of the exact people who have been the heroes in this crisis who we should be celebrating and supporting — first responders, the health care workers, the educators,” de Blasio said on CNN’s “New Day.”

“How are we going to support these people who we need if we don’t have any money?” de Blasio asked.

The mayor has previously said that cuts to the municipal workforce are a last resort.

“I’ve lost $7.4 billion already and my economy can’t come back until I get that stimulus and get back to normal and provide those basic services. It’s a real Catch-22 — no stimulus, no recovery, no revenue, it only gets worse,” he said.

President Trump told The Post in an exclusive interview Monday that cash-strapped states run by Democrats, such as New York, shouldn’t expect a bailout because it would be unfair to Republicans.

“I don’t know what happened to him, how he forgot where he came from, because at times he’s expressed sympathy to me,” de Blasio said of the Queens-born commander-in-chief.

“Now the president is turning his back because of partisan affiliation,” de Blasio said. “Who does that?”

