NYC meets with Opposition leader

(PRESS RELEASE) — On Tuesday, July 14, the Saint Lucia National Youth Council (SLNYC) accepted an invitation from the Office of the Leader of the Opposition Hon. Phillip J Pierre.

During this meeting, we sought to gain a greater perspective and engage in dialogue on his vision for youth and the country.

Hon. Pierre also indicated that the meeting was an opportunity for him to hear the views of the members of the organization which is responsible for the representation of young people in Saint Lucia.

The discussions between Hon. Pierre and the executive of the SLNYC focused on our respective visions for the development of young people in Saint Lucia.

Among the topics discussed during the dialogue were COVID-19, education, the economy, health, sports, and employment.

The role of the Saint Lucia National Youth Council is to represent the collective voices of Saint Lucian youth, and as such, we see these meetings as imperative as we work to ensure that the youth development agendas are embedded in the plans of all political parties.

Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to engage in similar dialogues with leaders from all sides of the political divide.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council thanks Hon. Pierre for the invitation to meet, and we look forward to engaging him and his colleagues in future dialogue.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council is a democratic and non-governmental organization

which was established on April 14th, 1985.

In 1997, the Saint Lucia National Youth Council Incorporation Act (1997) was passed in Parliament, making the Council the legal and legitimate body representing youth throughout the island. Our main objective is “to promote the active participation of youth in the economic, social, cultural, and political life of Saint Lucia.”

— (Saint Lucia National Youth Council)