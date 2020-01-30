NYC calls for proactive measures for youth in face of crime

Share This On:

(SNO) – The National Youth Council (NCY) has called on the authorities to put in place proactive measures for young people as the island faces a crime wave.

On Saturday, January 25th a double homicide took place in Boguis, Babonneau and while the organization’s PRO, Eddison Layne, described it as alarming, he said it is an alarm to do more.

“We certainly look on to our officials, on to our leaders to continue to be proactive in terms of the measures, not only to support the infrastructural development of the crime and violent defence but also to protect young people, to put in place strong social programs to engage young people and to keep them occupied within the positive ambit of the society,” he said on Wednesday.

He said a lot more can be done to assist young people in terms of social development such as sports and technical/vocational activities.

“I think we can do a lot in terms of these social developments, to be proactive and to give young people the opportunity and to give them the chance to further develop and to really become outstanding citizens,” Layne stated.

He said the double homicide serves as a call for more action in Saint Lucia.

“This is definitely a call for more action, continued action and the Saint Lucia NYC will continue to advocate on the behalf of our branches, our district youth and sports branches who I do believe, with support, can do so much within our communities, can actually begin of course to work on the ground and help to develop our social fabric,” he stated.

He added, “so this is alarming but I think it is an alarm for us to do more and do better.”

The bodies of Thorne ‘Ashtray’ Sylvaine and Garvin ‘Rand’ Willie were discovered outside Sylvaine’s home at Boguis, Babonneau.

At least one firearm was found on the scene.

Police said the two men are cousins and they had received information that they had some misunderstandings before and were not on good terms.

