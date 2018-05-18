NWU Youth Council representatives to attend UNI meeting in Trinidad

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Garvey Esnard and Ms. Tonisia Charles both members of the National Workers Union (NWU) Youth Council will leave Saint Lucia over the weekend for Trinidad.

While in Port of Spain, Trinidad the two will join over thirty (30) other youth participants from youth organizational subdivisions of trade unions within the region.

The youth workers will participate in a Regional Youth Conference scheduled for May 23rd to 25th 2018 that is sponsored by Union Network International (UNI).The venue for the Conference is the Cascadia Hotel, Port of Spain.

The National Workers Union (NWU) is an affiliate of Union Network International (UNI).