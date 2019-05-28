NWU: “Very good news” France willing to accept Saint Lucia bananas

Share This On:

Pin +1 94 Shares

The National Workers Union (NWU) said in a press release Tuesday (May 28) that it applauds the Saint Lucia delegation of public servants and government ministers who travelled to London, United Kingdom (UK) and Paris, Francis recently in search of new markets for Saint Lucia bananas.

The union said the announcement that France is now willing to do business with Saint Lucia “by accepting our first consignment of bananas is very good news for our farmers, WINERA workers and indeed Saint Lucia”.

According to the NWU, the government must not leave local banana farmers to handle this matter on their own, and that a financial subsidy must be seriously considered to enable these banana farmers to get back to their farms to produce top quality fruit.

“We must now get rid of all the operational carbuncles that are determined to give the resurgence of the Banana Industry a rough journey,” the union said. “The workers of WINERA stand in full solidarity with the banana farmers.”

Earlier this month, a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister disclosed that Prime Minister Allen Michael Chastanet and Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-operatives, Ezechiel Joseph, “visited London for meetings with Winfresh at Stansted and various suppliers including Sainsbury, the third largest chain of supermarkets in the United Kingdom and Waitrose & Partners, a chain of British supermarkets”.

The release further stated: “The government of Saint Lucia recognizes that a successful agriculture industry is critical to the sustainable development of Saint Lucia. Hence, the government continues to enhance and source markets for the island’s new and emerging crops as well as current crops such as bananas. The government also continues to explore new avenues with the French market, with testing of Saint Lucia’s product in that market expected to begin later this year.”

( 2 ) ( 0 )