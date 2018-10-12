NWU to request ‘lump sum’ payment before Christmas 2018 for all gov’t workers

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union (NWU) was given a mandate by forty-five Shop Stewards who attended a meeting with the Leadership of the NWU at the Union’s office on Friday October 12, 2018. The Shop Stewards were representing Government Daily Paid non Established, Constituency Councils, Watchmen and Hospitals.

The Shop Stewards voted unanimously for the NWU to approach the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) requesting a lump sum payment that would be paid out before Christmas 2018 and the NWU Leadership is in full agreement with the Shop Stewards.

A three (3) year wage freeze was imposed on their salaries which created economic hardship for all workers within the Government and NWU Bargaining Unit. The provision of a lump sum payment before Christmas 2018 would put some money out there for the benefit of the workers and the business community.

Should the GNT agree on the lump sum proposal, the NWU would then settle for a brief cooling off period following which the negotiations would resume in the first quarter of 2019.