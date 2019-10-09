NWU to elect new management

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union (NWU) is stepping up its preparations pace for the organization to hold its 2019 Annual Congress of Delegates on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 9 a.m.

One hundred and 15 delegates from 89 branches of the union will participate in the day-long proceedings.

The theme of this year’s Congress of Delegates is ‘Together we will build a stronger organization’.

The open session of the Congress of Delegates will be addressed by the leadership of the National Workers Union and other officials. The closed session will table and receive reports and resolutions for approval.

The NWU will elect a new Council to manage the operations of the trade union body for the 2019-2020 period.

