NWU to be represented at ITF 44th Congress in Singapore

(PRESS RELEASE) – Miss Phelia Wilson, a Central Committee member of the National Workers Union (NWU) leaves Saint Lucia this week for Singapore.

While in that Asianic country Ms. Wilson will join over three hundred (300) delegates who will be attending the 44th World Congress of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF). Delegates will be coming from the English, French, Dutch and Spanish speaking Caribbean to join participants from the Eastern and Western countries.

Discussions will be centred around the following strategic areas:

Growing and activating membership

Innovative campaigning

Influencing global and regional policy

The Congress will be held at the Singapore Convention Centre during which the NWU will be making a presentation at the Plenary Session. The NWU is an affiliate of the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF).