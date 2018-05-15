NWU successfully completes industrial negotiations with management of FCIB

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Industrial negotiations between the Management of FirstCaribbean International Bank and representatives of the National Workers Union have been successfully completed.

About sixty (60) clerical and technical employees within that banking institution at branches in Vieux Fort, Soufriere and Castries will benefit from a seven percent (7%) general wage increase. The spread will be over a three (3) year period with back pay effective from January 2018.

Male employees will now receive corporate in the amount of $1400.00 along with an upgrade in Paternity, On-Call and Transfer allowance.

The Bank and the NWU will meet shortly to sign the industrial agreement.