NWU stands firm with the OWTU and calls on trade unions in the region to stand up for economic justice for Trinidad workers

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The National Workers Union (NWU) is appalled at having heard of advanced plans to shut down Petroleum Trinidad Ltd. (Petrotrin).

Such a decision would destroy the lives of workers employed therein, their families and the economic sustenance created by the location of the refinery.

The NWU is of the strong opinion that since the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) has given these workers the best representation over the many years, those now in authority should sit with the OWTU leaders to discuss and find the best possible solution that would gradually rid Petrotrin of its current situation going forward and make a better decision to help save the economic livelihood of many Trinbagonions.

Trinidad and Tobago was a country that most of us in the OECS looked to for political and economic leadership. We cannot fall prey to a decision that would undermine Trinidad’s independence, devalue a Trinidadian vote and make a monkey of electoral election in that country.

The National Workers Union (NWU) in Saint Lucia stands firm with the OWTU and calls on all trade unions in the region to stand up for economic justice for the Trinidad workers.