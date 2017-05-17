NWU speaks on recent WASCO employee poll

PRESS RELEASE – The recent poll conducted among the monthly paid employees of the Water & Sewerage Company Incorporated (WASCO Inc.) was a decertification poll.

A decertification poll is an internal affair between a recognized trade union and members who are dissatisfied with the quality of representation being provided by their trade union.

The ballot used in this poll simply asked the dissatisfied workers whether they want to be represented by their current trade union.

The National Workers Union (NWU) never represented the monthly paid workers at WASCO so it is dishonest for anyone to imply that the National Workers Union appeared on any ballot.

Employees only apply for their trade union to be decertified if the workers are not being properly represented. What is evident from the recent poll is that a reasonable number of WASCO monthly paid employees are dissatisfied with the St. Lucia Civil Service Association (CSA).

It is very interesting that the spokesperson for the CSA is busy distorting the reason for a decertification poll rather than being proactive on the issues at the Saint Lucia Marketing Board, Radio Saint Lucia and the Public Service. The lack of concern for these employees maybe a convenient ploy to facilitate the non trade union public relations stunts of the spokesperson.