NWU seeks investigation of Secure St. Lucia

By NWU
May 13, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Workers Union (NWU) has written to the acting labour commissioner calling for an investigation into two issues brought to the attention of the National Workers Union.

Workers employed with Secure St. Lucia Ltd. are not being paid for their certified sick leave in keeping with the National Insurance Corporation’s (NIC) regulations.

Workers employed with Secure St. Lucia are not paid for public holidays.

The NWU is concerned that the said company seems to be a law unto itself and continues to threaten workers who are determined to walk for their rights.

