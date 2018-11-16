NWU says workers in Saint Lucia are hurting

(SNO) — The National Workers Union (NWU) has said its members are hurting and is making it clear to the government that it want a lump sum payout for more than one thousand daily-paid workers employed in the public service.

And the union wants that money by Christmas.

Tyrone Maynard of the NWU said at a press conference that if its members get some money by Christmas, negotiations with the government could continue and be settle in 2019.

“But at this point we believe people want some money in their hands, people figure that they have their little Christmas and so on to go out there and enjoy,” he said. “We want to at least get that message acrossthat workers are hurting and they need to get a little thing for Christmas.”

The 2016/2019 public wage negotiation between the unions and the government is coming to an end but there is no definite conclusion in sight.

The NWU is expected to meet with the government negotiating team in an effort to settle on the amount for the lump sum.

“All other sectors, all other employees that we represent in different areas, they have been getting their increases, they have been getting their lumps sum, they have been getting their back pay,” Maynard said. “The only people, the only group of workers who are remaining in a little corner and are unable at this point to at least be guaranteed of a lump sum are our daily paid members…”

NWU daily paid members include office assistants, security guards and others working across a wide variety of state-run agencies.