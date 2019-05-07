NWU responds to sale of Sugar Beach resort to Bermuda family

The National Workers Union (NWU) has released a brief statement regarding news that a prominent Bermuda family has acquired Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort in Saint Lucia.

Following news of the sale on Monday, May 6, many persons have expressed concern about the future status of the resort’s employees.

In a press release on Tuesday, the NWU disclosed that it will “soon be meeting” with the management of Sugar Beach “to discuss the industrial relations relationship going forward”.

The Union also disclosed that it “has represented the company’s employees for over 10 years”.

The Royal Gazette newspaper reported Monday that the Green family in Bermuda — quoting a family spokesperson — has “recently finalised” the purchase of the five-star Resort, located in Soufriere, Saint Lucia.

News of the purchase was announced on Instagram by Alexander Green, media reports state.

“They are pleased to be in the process of expanding their portfolio, investing at home in Bermuda, with the recent purchase and development of Point House, and expanding abroad with luxury acquisitions such as this one,” the spokesperson added.

Sugar Beach sits on 100 acres of rain forest, fronted by white sand beaches.

The Green family also owns Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, the Point House office building on Hamilton’s waterfront, and the Overbay and Waterloo House developments, The Gazette reported.

