NWU represented at meeting in Panama

(PRESS RELEASE) — Mr. Ethelbert James, a Central Committee Member of the National Workers Union (NWU), left the island over the weekend for Panama.

While in Panama Mr. James will participate in a regional high level tripartite meeting on selected key topics for the future of work in the Caribbean.

This meeting is expected to bring together Ministers of Labour as well as social partners from the Caribbean and is scheduled for October 1st to 5th, 2018.