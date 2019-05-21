Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp for headlines +1758 712 6700!

NWU prepares for meetings with Government Negotiating Team

By NWU
May 21, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — Forty (40) Shop Stewards from the Non-established Government Employees and hourly and daily paid Constituency Council Employees will meet at the National Workers Union (NWU) Head Office on Friday May 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and agree on proposals that would form the basis for upcoming negotiations with the Government Negotiating Team for the Triennium beginning 2019.

It is expected that a general wage increase would be the conversation of the negotiations along with fringe benefits, incentives and an improvement in overall working conditions.

The NWU is the bargaining agent for the above mentioned Government workers.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.