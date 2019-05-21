NWU prepares for meetings with Government Negotiating Team

(PRESS RELEASE) — Forty (40) Shop Stewards from the Non-established Government Employees and hourly and daily paid Constituency Council Employees will meet at the National Workers Union (NWU) Head Office on Friday May 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and agree on proposals that would form the basis for upcoming negotiations with the Government Negotiating Team for the Triennium beginning 2019.

It is expected that a general wage increase would be the conversation of the negotiations along with fringe benefits, incentives and an improvement in overall working conditions.

The NWU is the bargaining agent for the above mentioned Government workers.

