NWU prepares for Annual Congress of Delegates

(PRESS RELEASE) – The National Workers Union (NWU) is at an advanced stage in its preparation for the holding of its Annual Congress of Delegates which has been shifted to the month of October.

Over one hundred (100) delegates from about eighty (80) branches of the NWU throughout the country will participate in the day’s event.

The 2017 Congress of Delegates will be held on Friday October 20, 2017 at the Royal by Rex Resorts at Reduit Beach, Gros Islet, under the theme “Trade Unions must defend economic and social benefits won by the Trade Union Movement”.

Our Guest Speaker will be the Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, Q.C. M.P., Leader of the Opposition Barbados Labour Party in the Barbados Parliament.