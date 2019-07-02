Don't Miss
NWU, NHC settle industrial impasse

By NWU
July 2, 2019

National Housing Corporation Chairman Timothy Mangal. * Photo: St. Lucia Star

(PRESS RELEASE) — The management of Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation and the National Workers Union (NWU) have settled their industrial impasse. The following is the Accord:

The two workers who had their positions made redundant would be reinstated. Letters will be sent to both workers.

The NWU would positively consider the establishment of a three-year agreement at the next round of negotiations.

The NWU will hold full consultation with employees regarding the current wage structures.

The parties and staff will meet at a joint session to discuss the financial situation of the Saint Lucia National Housing Corporation and to carve a sustainable way forward.

