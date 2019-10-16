Don't Miss
NWU hopes to close negotiations with GNT

By NWU
October 16, 2019

Building housing government offices.

(PRESS RELEASE) — The leadership of the National Workers Union (NWU) along with 22 shop stewards representing daily paid, constituency councils and non-established workers with the government will meet with Government Negotiating Team (GNT) again on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Finance Administrative Centre.

The GNT has formally accepted the NWU’s proposals which would cover the two trienniums.

The National Workers Union requested parity, equity, and standardization throughout the government’s national industrial operations.

During the upcoming industrial session the NWU, which had earlier reiterated its request for individual information on employees to help expedite the process, hopes to conclude the negotiations.

