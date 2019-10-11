Don't Miss
NWU heads to Martinique

By NWU
October 11, 2019

(PRESS RELEASE) — Two shop stewards employed with branches of the National Workers Union (NWU) will leave the island on Sunday, October 13, 2019 for Martinique.

Phil Neptune from the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) and Julia Jordan from M&C Group of Companies were selected based on a Congress invitation from CSCTM.

While in the French colony, they will be guests of the French trade union in a solidarity exchange education visit. The shop stewards will also pay visits to companies that work within a unionized environment.

Their travel and stay within Martinique will be borne by the French organization of which the NWU is an affiliate.

