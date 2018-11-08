NWU continues to press for Christmas bonus: “Government must put some money on the road”

(PRESS RELEASE) — Government Negotiating Team (GNT) has replied to the National Workers Union’s (NWU) letter to the GNT dated October 15, 2018.

The NWU’s letter to the GNT pointed out that Non-established, Daily Paid Watchmen and Constituency Council workers had their wages frozen for three (3) years. This measure brought untold hardship and left economic scars that are quite visible.

The NWU requested a Lump Sum Payment before Christmas 2018 to be given to all these workers, following which negotiations could continue in the first quarter of 2019.

The NWU is of the opinion that Government must put some money on the road for Christmas 2018. Such a decision will have serious multiplier effect.

A date for the GNT and the NWU’s meeting is being considered.