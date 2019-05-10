Don't Miss
Add us on Whatsapp, +1758 712 6700

NWU completes negotiations with Basic Blue

By NWU
May 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Management of Basic Blue and the National Workers Union (NWU) have successfully completed industrial negotiations.

Sales Clerks employed with the company will all receive upward wage adjustments to their salaries along with a reasonable improvement in fringe benefits.

The new industrial agreement will run for a period of three (3) years and is expected to be signed at the Department of Labour on Tuesday next week.

Basic Blue operates out of Baywalk Mall in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

Meanwhile the Management of First Citizens Investment Services and officials from the National Workers Union met today Friday May 10, 2019 to establish the process and procedure to be followed during upcoming negotiations between the financial institution and the NWU.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share
+1
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.