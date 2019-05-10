NWU completes negotiations with Basic Blue

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Management of Basic Blue and the National Workers Union (NWU) have successfully completed industrial negotiations.

Sales Clerks employed with the company will all receive upward wage adjustments to their salaries along with a reasonable improvement in fringe benefits.

The new industrial agreement will run for a period of three (3) years and is expected to be signed at the Department of Labour on Tuesday next week.

Basic Blue operates out of Baywalk Mall in Rodney Bay, Gros Islet.

Meanwhile the Management of First Citizens Investment Services and officials from the National Workers Union met today Friday May 10, 2019 to establish the process and procedure to be followed during upcoming negotiations between the financial institution and the NWU.

