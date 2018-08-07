NWU awards annual bursaries for 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Thirty (30) Hotel and Tourism Sector workers employed with branches of the National Workers Union (NWU) will each receive a five hundred dollars ($500.00) bursary from the NWU for their children.

The amount will be handed out mainly to members of the Union’s Tourism related branches who are currently financial members and who have children attending seconding school for the first time in September 2018.

The payout comes from the NWU’s Education Fund to which hotel workers have made a significant contribution. The beneficiaries for this year are from Anse Chastanet Hotel, Caribbean Dispatch Services Ltd. (CDSL), Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa, St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, St. Lucia Distillers Ltd., Barbay Ltd. and Ministry of Infrastructure.

The NWU will maintain its thrust at assisting in the education of its members. It will continue “to protect and defend the economic, social, educational, cultural and political interest of workers” as enshrined in Aims and Objective # 2 of its Constitution.

The Bursary Awards Ceremony is scheduled for Thursday August 9, 2018 at the National Workers Union Head Office, Bourbon Street in Castries commencing at 10:00 a.m.