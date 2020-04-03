Don't Miss

Nurse battling coronavirus: ‘Worse than a gunshot’

By New York Post
April 3, 2020

(NEW YORK POST) – A coronavirus-stricken Texas nurse says that her battle with the illness feels “worse than a gunshot,” according to a report.

Shareka Williams, who works at Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation & Healing, said Monday in a video filmed from her hospital bed that the virus is “no joke,” news station WZTV reported.

“I never felt a gunshot, but this is probably worse than a gunshot,” Williams said in the Facebook video. “It hurts, and it hurts like hell. Sometimes God will take you out of your comfort zone. Right now, I trust God with my life.”

She said that the virus has ravaged her body, making it difficult for her to even breathe without pain.

“You can barely eat, you can barely walk. You can’t breathe because it hurts so bad,” Williams said.

Williams warned others to follow social distancing measures to try and protect themselves from the virus.

“Don’t wait before it’s too late,” Williams said. “Don’t wait for it to affect your family. Don’t wait for it to affect your children. Don’t wait for it to affect you.”

Across the country, there are more than 236,000 cases of the virus Thursday as the death toll climbed over 5,000, according to John Hopkins University.

