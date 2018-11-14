NURC to conduct training on Utility Regulation

(PRESS RELEASE) — The National Utilities Regulatory Commission (NURC) will be conducting a two-day customized training on Utility Regulation at the Bay Gardens Hotel, from November 15-16, 2018.

This training is being conducted with the support of the Eastern Caribbean Energy Regulatory Agency (ECERA) project, which is funded by the World Bank.

The training will be facilitated by the Public Utility Research Centre (PURC) of the University of Florida.

The PURC has been conducting specialized training in utility regulation for over forty years and is internationally renowned for successfully delivering regulatory training. The faculty members assigned to this week’s training session are Dr. Mark Jamison, Director of the PURC and Dr. Ted Kury, Director of Energy Studies for the PURC.

The two-day training exercise will include discussion on:

• Fundamentals of Regulatory Systems;

• Governance Models and Relationships in Regulatory Systems;

• Ratemaking and Incentives;

• Implications of and Strategies for Non-Revenue Water and Electricity;

• Integrating Renewable Energy;

• Assessing the Regulatory System and;

• Establishing the Regulatory Process

Participants for this training include Commissioners and staff of the NURC, members of committees which support the functions of the NURC, other regulatory local agencies, government officials and departments, regulated utility companies and representative associates.