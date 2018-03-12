Nun in Katy Perry real estate battle dies at court appearance

(PAGE SIX) – Is God a Katy Perry fan?

A nun embroiled in a real-estate battle with the pop star over the sale of a Los Angeles convent collapsed and died Friday during a court appearance related to the case.

As she made her way into court earlier in the day, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, 89, issued a final plea to the “Roar” hit-maker: “To Katy Perry, please stop. It’s not doing anyone any good except hurting a lot of people,” she told KTTV cameras.

The nun dropped dead in the courthouse hours later during a post-judgement hearing.

Holzman and another nun had agreed to sell their eight-acre hilltop estate to a restaurateur in 2015 for $15.5 million, with the understanding the woman would turn it into a boutique hotel.

Concurrently, however, the Archdiocese made a deal to sell the Los Feliz property for $14.5 million to Perry, who planned to convert the 20,000-square-foot convent into a sprawling home.

But Perry wouldn’t take no for an answer. She and the Archdiocese sued the restaurateur, Dana Hollister, in 2015, claiming Hollister tried to interfere with their deal.

Holzman and another nun — who is now the only remaining member of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary — argued they had the right to sell the property, where they had lived since the 1970s until the Archdiocese evicted them in 2011.

“Our Sisters were supposed to live for the rest of our lives at our beloved Convent,” the nuns wrote on a Web site dedicated to their legal battle. “But, against our will, the Archdiocese removed us to ‘monetize’ our property. Katy Perry wants it and she has no concern for the terrible path of destruction she is creating to get it.”

At one point, the nuns even tried to sell the place to Hollister for a mere $44,000 just so it wouldn’t go to Perry.

But a judge ruled in the singer’s favor last year, saying the Archdiocese had the right to sell the property to her. A jury later determined Hollister intentionally tried to disrupt the sale and ordered her to pay $15 million in damages to be shared by Perry and the Archdiocese. Hollister has since declared bankruptcy.

But Holzman and her sister weren’t backing down. They said the Vatican controls their convent and appealed the sale directly to Pope Francis.

Holzman’s death was confirmed by a Web site highlighting the legal battle.

“Rest with the angels our most precious treasure,” the message says.