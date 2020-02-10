Don't Miss
NTRC facilitates consumer engagement with telecoms service providers

By NTRC
February 10, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – Users of telecommunications services were given an opportunity to interact with service providers, the regulators and consumer rights advocates during a town hall meeting organised by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission, the NTRC.

The objective of the MEET, GREET and SPEAK Town Hall was to ensure that consumers receive the best quality service through a process of engagement and empowerment

Residents of Gros Islet and Babonneau were the beneficiaries of the first consumer engagement activity facilitated by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission for 2020.

Ready to respond directly to consumer complaints and comments were representatives of the main telecoms service providers in St. Lucia – DIGICEL and FLOW.

Consumer rights agencies – governmental and non-government – were also invited to address the audience.

The NTRC’s Meet, Greet and Speak Gros Islet Town hall gave the audience multiple opportunities to engage the decision makers at FLOW, Digicel and the Consumer Rights agencies.

The NTRC intends to take its MEET, GREET and Speak town hall meetings throughout the island with the hope that St. Lucians will be empowered and more aware of their rights as consumers and that service providers will be better informed of the experiences and expectations of their customers.

