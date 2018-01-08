NSC extends best wishes to students on the reopening of school

(PRESS RELEASE) – The executive of the Saint Lucia National Students’ Council wishes all students commencing school on the Monday 8th January 2018, a productive new year and school term.

The commencement of term two (2) of the academic year offers the opportunity for students to display their talents and abilities through sports, specifically athletics. While we look forward to keenly contested sports meets in and among schools across the island, the council views the year 2018 as one for the continued success and development of the students movement.

Through ongoing collaboration with the National Youth Council, we anticipate the execution of various plans aimed at the holistic development of all students. Advocacy remains a key pillar of the SLNSC and we seek your support in championing the rights of students from the primary to tertiary level across Saint Lucia.

In 2018, let us as a society join hands in treating education as a shared responsibility by reinforcing the need to provide quality and affordable education for all students.