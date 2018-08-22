Don't Miss
Notorious baby-killer released after 30 years behind bars

By New York Post
August 22, 2018
Marybeth Tinning

(NEW YORK POST) – A New York woman convicted of killing her infant daughter in the 1980s and suspected of killing seven of her eight other children has been released from prison.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released a statement saying that 75-year-old Marybeth Tinning walked out of Taconic Correctional Facility in Bedford Hills on Tuesday morning.

Her release was approved last month after a parole hearing, her seventh since being imprisoned in 1987 after receiving a 20-years-to-life sentence.

A jury convicted the Schenectady resident of killing her ninth child, 4-month-old Tami Lynne, in December 1985. She was one of Marybeth and Joseph Tinning’s eight young children to die between 1972 and 1985 under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities believe the couple’s first child died of natural causes.

