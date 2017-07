Share Pin Share +1 Shares 0

The Water and Sewerage Company Inc. (WASCO) wishes to inform the public that the Cash Section and the Customer Services Department of the company at L’Anse Road, Castries will be closed on Thursday 13th July 2017 from 2:00 p.m.

The Cash Section and the Customer Services Department will resume normal business hours on Friday, 14th July 2017.

Customers are reminded that bills can be paid at SurePay outlets.

WASCO sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience which this may cause.